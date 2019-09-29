Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Has $715,000 Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.78.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $229.86. 3,152,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,685,233. The company has a market capitalization of $251.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $235.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

