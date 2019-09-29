Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Buys Shares of 6,848 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $34.30. 758,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,140. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $37.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12.

