Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Buys Shares of 6,848 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2019 // Comments off

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $34.30. 758,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,140. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $37.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.