Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Buys Shares of 3,270 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.72. 10,207,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,055,897. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $120.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

