Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in Lear by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lear by 3,467.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 295,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 287,648 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,097,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Lear by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Lear by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 35,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lear from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lear from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.60.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.99. 210,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $105.10 and a twelve month high of $160.00. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.84.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.04). Lear had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.95 EPS. Lear’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

