Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$45.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$36.21 and a 52 week high of C$46.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.52.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15. The firm had revenue of C$244.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$253.30 million. Analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7499998 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LB shares. CIBC raised Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.56.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

