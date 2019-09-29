Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 16,670,395 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 315% from the previous session’s volume of 4,016,259 shares.The stock last traded at $57.11 and had previously closed at $55.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LVS. UBS Group decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Standpoint Research began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.23.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.09.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.77%.

In related news, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $4,010,686.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $71,484.80. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,121 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 36,627 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.