Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.77. Lamb Weston reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.49 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 402.03% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

LW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,787,000 after acquiring an additional 67,448 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 624,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,774,000 after acquiring an additional 37,731 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,857. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.55. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $83.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.84%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

