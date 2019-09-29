Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Position Reduced by KC Investment Advisors LLC

KC Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 23.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 114.1% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 34.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 77.8% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 94,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 6.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,145,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,853,000 after acquiring an additional 188,976 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $81.51. The stock had a trading volume of 190,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,871. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Lamar Advertising Co has a fifty-two week low of $64.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.42). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $448.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $279,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,580 shares in the company, valued at $445,339.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LAMR. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.