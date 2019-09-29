Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Short Interest Up 10.3% in September

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $81.51. The company had a trading volume of 190,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.66. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $64.51 and a 52 week high of $84.50.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $448.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.85 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $279,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,339.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at $395,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth $900,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth $225,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth $274,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.