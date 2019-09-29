Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 474.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 12,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,641,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,997 shares of company stock worth $14,854,855 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LRCX stock traded down $12.75 on Friday, hitting $230.08. 2,940,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,245. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.65 and a 200-day moving average of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $236.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.41.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

