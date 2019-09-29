Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,408 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.57. 334,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,225. The stock has a market cap of $105.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $131.43 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.31.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $2.111 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Societe Generale lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

