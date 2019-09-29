Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $8.03 Million Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,042 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,397 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,216,000 after buying an additional 48,476 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,864,000 after buying an additional 90,928 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,046,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,741,000 after buying an additional 63,235 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 311,849 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 178,266 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.79.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 177,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,965.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $42.34. 2,372,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,583. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 175.45%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

