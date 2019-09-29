Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $10,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,065,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,483,000 after buying an additional 322,245 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 707,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,389,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,881,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 436,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,895,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,396,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.16. The company had a trading volume of 224,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,730. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.10 and a 200 day moving average of $147.61. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.72 and a 52-week high of $167.77.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.5807 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

