Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 21,273 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,273 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $516,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,112 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,885,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 241,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of FVC stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $26.37. 42,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,149. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.71 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.