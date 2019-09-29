KWS Saat (ETR:KWS) Hits New 12-Month High at $59,200,000.00

KWS Saat SE (ETR:KWS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €59,200,000.00 ($68,837,209.30) and last traded at €59.50 ($69.19), with a volume of 6442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €60.00 ($69.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.83, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of €61.85 and a 200 day moving average of €81.10.

KWS Saat Company Profile (ETR:KWS)

KWS SAAT SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of seeds for farmers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, and Cereals. The Corn segment offers corn, rapeseed, sunflower, sorghum, millet, and field crop seeds. The Sugarbeet segment provides sugar beet, and energy beet seeds, as well as animal feed.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for KWS Saat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS Saat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.