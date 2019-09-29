Kuai Token (KT) Market Cap Hits $1.31 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $5.49 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kuai Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001705 BTC on popular exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012462 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00190686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.47 or 0.01024434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00021170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00088671 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,512,850 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

