Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.05.

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.84. 5,192,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,307,566. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 43.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Jorge P. Lemann acquired 3,496,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999,985.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,516,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,570,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $712,952,605.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

