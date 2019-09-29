Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 349,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,657 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $28.38. 3,423,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,367,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

In other Corning news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $270,095.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,905.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup set a $32.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Cross Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

