Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 6,563 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,563 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 12,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 59,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 35,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 510,933 shares of company stock valued at $13,060,882. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $28.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group set a $29.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.40 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $30.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,192,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,673,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average is $23.74. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $656.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.29 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 14.42%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

