Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 455 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Macquarie set a $115.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Standpoint Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Buckingham Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.52.

CAT traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.59. 2,214,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,737. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.92. The firm has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $159.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

