Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $80.28 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 2.5% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $80,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 13,908.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 70,263,213 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5,336.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,341,794,000 after buying an additional 22,082,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 36.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,764,908,000 after buying an additional 9,368,684 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 231.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,063,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,363,295,000 after buying an additional 4,934,406 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,270,846,000 after buying an additional 4,114,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.10. 14,656,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,627,878. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $9,950,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,501 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,816.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,990,572 shares of company stock valued at $555,353,388 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.