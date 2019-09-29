Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $57.37 Million Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,759,350 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 21,809 shares during the period. American Airlines Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.40% of American Airlines Group worth $57,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 297,429 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 34.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,757 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 18,450 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at $1,513,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 771,271 shares in the company, valued at $20,315,278.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 6,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $201,732.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,138.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAL. Bank of America lowered shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,155,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,849,828. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.72. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $41.96.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 588.10%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

