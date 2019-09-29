Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $21.09 Million Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,149 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $21,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 885,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after acquiring an additional 150,115 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 469,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after acquiring an additional 65,546 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,271,000 after acquiring an additional 240,714 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,630,000 after acquiring an additional 54,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,967,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMI stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $138.43. 86,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,618. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $146.46.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $700.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

In related news, VP Mark C. Jaksich sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $1,028,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,214.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total transaction of $97,034.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,804.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

