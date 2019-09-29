Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,990 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.46% of M.D.C. worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 5.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 10.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDC traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.22. 358,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.08. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $44.01.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $732.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on M.D.C. from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

In other news, Director Paris G. Reece III sold 25,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $914,846.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,675.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Siegel sold 23,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $866,352.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,404.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,862 shares of company stock worth $5,162,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

