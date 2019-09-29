Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,404 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.2% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $38,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 36.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 104,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 27,988 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 84.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 121.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 27,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 15,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,272,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,946,818. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $35.85 and a 12-month high of $52.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.52%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $150,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $4,430,886.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,997,842 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Compass Point set a $45.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

