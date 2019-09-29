Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Short Interest Update

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 778,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 960,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Integre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KFY. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Korn Ferry and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $37.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,826. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $49.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.