Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Short Interest Up 13.1% in September

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 793,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kopin by 22.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,312,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 617,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kopin by 222.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 278,706 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Kopin in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kopin in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kopin in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.94.

Kopin stock remained flat at $$0.71 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 198,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. Kopin has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 67.79% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

