Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 799,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 8,400 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 5,000 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $165,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Blackhill Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

KTB traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $34.52. The company had a trading volume of 331,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,369. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KTB. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.36.

