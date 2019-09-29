Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Raised to “Conviction-Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KMTUY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Komatsu from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Komatsu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Komatsu has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of KMTUY stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.75. Komatsu has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

