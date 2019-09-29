Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Luminus Management LLC

Luminus Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,365,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,569,380 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC owned 0.80% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $44,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.46.

In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $58,091.04. Also, COO Kevin Quast sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $156,892.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,968,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,894. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.38%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.