Kingstown Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. KKR & Co Inc makes up approximately 5.2% of Kingstown Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of KKR & Co Inc worth $28,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter worth $1,779,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr bought 2,647,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,698.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,852,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,457. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.66.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $34.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.48.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

