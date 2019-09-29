Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,950,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 19,710,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.49.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In other news, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $100,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,550.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 230,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 298,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 178,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 36,195 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KIM traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,817,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,352. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $284.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.96 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.24%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.