KCL Capital L.P. Sells 300,000 Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

KCL Capital L.P. decreased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 950,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. STMicroelectronics accounts for about 1.6% of KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. KCL Capital L.P. owned about 0.11% of STMicroelectronics worth $16,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 555.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.05. 2,449,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. STMicroelectronics NV has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.38.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STM has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.60 to $19.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.11 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.02.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

