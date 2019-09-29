KCL Capital L.P. Sells 220,000 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

KCL Capital L.P. lessened its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,000 shares during the quarter. World Wrestling Entertainment comprises 0.3% of KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. KCL Capital L.P. owned 0.06% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

WWE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $86.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

NYSE WWE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.20. 684,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.48 and its 200-day moving average is $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.57 and a beta of 1.33. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $100.45.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $268.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.21 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider George A. Barrios sold 74,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $5,231,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Dunn sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,047 shares of company stock valued at $17,794,397 over the last 90 days. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

