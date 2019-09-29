KCL Capital L.P. Makes New $235,000 Investment in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)

KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 49.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PD traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.24. 487,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,558. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80. Pagerduty Inc has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $59.82.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $40.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price target on Pagerduty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pagerduty from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pagerduty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Pagerduty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

