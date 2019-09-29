KCL Capital L.P. Has $8.98 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

KCL Capital L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 42.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 0.8% of KCL Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 283.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,206,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,805,957. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.88%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $60.00 price target on Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price target on Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

In related news, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,340,891.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,945 shares of company stock worth $2,776,105 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

