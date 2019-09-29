KC Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

KC Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,444 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.1% of KC Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,113,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $342,076,000 after purchasing an additional 370,038 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $16,879,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $2,277,000. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 17,114 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Comcast by 16.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 22,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America set a $58.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cfra set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,023.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $44.81. 15,005,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,419,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average is $42.84. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

