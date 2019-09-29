KC Investment Advisors LLC Sells 965 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

KC Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.3% of KC Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,685,636 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,275,000 after acquiring an additional 263,524 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.5% in the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 72.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 38,574 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,799,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,239,457. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,362.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,593 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

