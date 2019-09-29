KC Investment Advisors LLC Sells 672 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

KC Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,168,910,000 after buying an additional 7,924,250 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,478,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,092,000 after purchasing an additional 540,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,773,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,751,000 after purchasing an additional 261,439 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,802,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,087,000 after purchasing an additional 378,185 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 56.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,923,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,784 shares during the period.

SPY stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $295.40. The stock had a trading volume of 84,746,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,550,992. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.48. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $233.76 and a 52-week high of $302.63.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.3836 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

