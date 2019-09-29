KC Investment Advisors LLC Sells 660 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

KC Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

NYSE WPC traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.04. 393,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,196. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.06.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $305.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 38.36% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. WP Carey’s payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

