KC Investment Advisors LLC Sells 575 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

KC Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.83.

NYSE LIN traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.55. 873,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $145.95 and a 12-month high of $206.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.48 and a 200-day moving average of $188.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. On average, analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

