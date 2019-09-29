KC Investment Advisors LLC Sells 208 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

KC Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of KC Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 377,618.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,521,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,326,505,000 after purchasing an additional 75,501,109 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,654,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,310,000 after purchasing an additional 196,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,126,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,315,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,367,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,117,000 after purchasing an additional 281,831 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,636,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,988,000 after purchasing an additional 109,367 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $271.26. 2,836,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,534. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $214.83 and a 1-year high of $277.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.97 and a 200-day moving average of $266.91.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.3014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

