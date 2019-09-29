KC Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

KC Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Danaher by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 527.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $141.56. 1,666,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,766. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $147.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 68,379 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $9,713,236.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,630,681.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $145,480.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,202 shares of company stock valued at $25,175,829. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.54.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

