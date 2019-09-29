Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 7,552 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,552 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 10.91% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $170,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,011,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.54.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total transaction of $81,369.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $328,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,803 shares of company stock worth $3,067,830 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of USPH stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.16. The company had a trading volume of 56,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,219. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.20 and a 200 day moving average of $120.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.13. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $138.58.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $126.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

