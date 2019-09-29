Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 33,845 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,764,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,845 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $312,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point set a $56.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.39. 476,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,800. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.06. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $283.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.