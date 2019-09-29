Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 170,651 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,533,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,651 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $121,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Teradyne by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,613,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,656,000 after purchasing an additional 36,924 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,084,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,613,000 after purchasing an additional 985,600 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,839,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,063,000 after purchasing an additional 270,238 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Teradyne by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,809,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,071,000 after purchasing an additional 366,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Teradyne by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,526,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter.

TER traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.40. 2,119,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,267. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 17,115 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $981,887.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,138.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 6,955 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $397,408.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,796 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

