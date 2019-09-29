Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,993,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,660 shares during the period. Avalara comprises 1.1% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 3.97% of Avalara worth $216,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,880,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,417,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Avalara by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Avalara by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total transaction of $2,141,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $179,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 910,047 shares of company stock worth $77,111,828 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded down $4.72 on Friday, reaching $67.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,754,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,195. Avalara Inc has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $94.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -62.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 23.05% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avalara from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Avalara in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens set a $105.00 target price on Avalara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.37.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

