Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $971.81 Million Stock Position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,350,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 672,883 shares during the period. Autohome makes up 5.1% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Autohome worth $971,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Autohome by 11,064.9% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,439,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,260 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 36.6% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,333,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,186,000 after buying an additional 357,060 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the second quarter valued at about $23,586,000. Somerset Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the second quarter valued at about $22,777,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the second quarter valued at about $21,057,000. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. CLSA set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Autohome and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.10 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.51.

Autohome stock traded down $5.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.12. 1,344,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,974. Autohome Inc has a 52-week low of $61.43 and a 52-week high of $117.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.57.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Autohome Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

