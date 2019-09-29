Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $83.62 Million Stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 462,749 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of W. R. Berkley worth $83,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

WRB traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.72. The company had a trading volume of 399,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,356. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52 week low of $45.91 and a 52 week high of $73.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.14.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.71 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

