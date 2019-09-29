Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $60.62 Million Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,015,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 478,485 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.49% of Badger Meter worth $60,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 182.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2,426.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 761.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMI traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.86. 146,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,484. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.87.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $103.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

BMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $64.00 price target on Badger Meter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on Badger Meter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Badger Meter from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

